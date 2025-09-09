Finalists announced in FBD Young Farmer of the Year Competition

The final six contestants competing for the title of FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 have been announced.

The final six will compete for the overall title as well as the category titles.

The winners will be announced at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards tonight (Tuesday, September 9) at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The six finalists are:

Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Co. Cork;

Amie Coonan, a beef farmer from Co. Tipperary;

Brian Fitzpatrick, a dairy farmer from Co. Carlow;

David Heraty, a beef and sheep farmer from Co. Mayo;

Isaac Wheelock, a tillage farmer from Co. Wexford;

Sarah Kelly, an equine farmer from Co. Sligo.

Commenting on this year's event, Josephine O'Neill, national president of Macra, said: "Congratulations to all participants in this year's FBD Young Farmer of the Year. These prestigious awards celebrate the passion, determination, hard work and commitment of young farmers.

"Despite the challenges faced in Irish agriculture today, the FBD Young Farmer of the Year semi-finalists are wonderful ambassadors for all young farmers who work so hard day-in, day-out to incorporate sustainable farming practices and innovative technologies, acting as stewards of the land and leaders of their rural communities," O'Neill added.

"Best wishes to the six finalists as they progress to the final stages of the competition today.

Also commenting on the competition, Michael Berkery, chairperson of the FBD Trust, said: "FBD Insurance is proud to continue our long-standing support for Macra...and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

"Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to the finals. They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future," Berkery added.

This award, which has been running since 1999, highlights the talent, innovation, and passion of young farmers in Ireland.

The award has grown to become one of the most notable events in Irish agriculture, marking the ambition, determination, and hard work of the country’s young farmers.