Heydon launches bovine TB action plan including 30 measures

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has today (Tuesday, September 9) officially launched a new action plan on bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

The plan aims to address the current high levels of the disease in the country.

Last year, over 6,000 farms were affected by a bovine TB outbreak. Herd incidence for the devastating disease has increased to 6.04% in 2024, up from 4.31% in 2022.

The cost of running the national bovine TB programme stood at over €100 million in 2024.

Minister Heydon said the plan is "based on scientific research and veterinary expertise".

As previously reported by Agriland, the document contains the following five measures:

Support herds free of bTB to remain free;

Reduce the impact of wildlife on the spread of bTB;

Detect and eliminate bTB infection as early as possible in herds with a breakdown and avoid a future breakdown;

Help farmers to improve all areas of on-farm biosecurity;

Reduce the impact of known high-risk animals in spreading bTB.

The measures are aiming to target both transmission between wildlife and cattle and transmission between cattle.

Source: DAFM

The five "high-level measures" will be underpinned by some 30 different actions.

The actions to support herds free of bTB to remain free include the following:

Pre-movement testing: A 30-day test will be required for dairy cows before moving into a new herd and contract-reared heifers before moving home. Suckler cows and males over 36 months can continue to be sold and move in the 6 months following a clear herd test. Post-movement testing will no longer be an option;

Female breeding cattle (18+ months) that have been present in high-risk breakdowns will be identified at sale, allowing farmers to make informed choices when buying replacements;

Simple, low-cost biosecurity measures to help prevent bTB spread. Guidance will be shared with all farmers;

Support for the AI industry to increase the number of dairy bulls with genetic resistance to bTB, improving herd resilience.

In order to reduce the impact of wildlife on the spread of bTB, measures will cover:

Test, Vaccinate or Remove (TVR): Only healthy badgers will be vaccinated, while infected badgers will be removed from vaccination areas, ensuring a targeted and effective programme;

More wildlife operatives will be deployed to carry out at least two surveys and capture sweeps each year in vaccination and cull areas;

Targeted wildlife activity will also take place before major farm infrastructure projects;

A bespoke approach will be developed for areas with high bTB incidence, adapting wildlife controls to local environments;

A financial assistance package will help farmers improve on-farm badger biosecurity;

Continued collaboration with the Deer Management Stakeholder Group (DMSG).

The plan aims to detect and eliminate bTB infection as early as possible in herds with a bTB breakdown and avoid a future breakdown through the following actions:

Gamma Interferon (GIF) testing: This blood test helps identify hidden or residual infection. Used with the standard skin test, it allows earlier and more accurate detection of bTB;

Mandatory GIF testing for larger herds: Breeding herds with 80 cows or more will require GIF testing if 5% of the “exposed cohort” (animals in the same management group) or 10 animals, whichever is fewer, test positive;

Herd test results will be shared with herdowners, enabling informed discussions with private veterinary practitioners (PVPs) about herd management and bTB risks;

Herds with a repeat high-risk breakdown will undergo 6-monthly herd testing for 3 years after restrictions are lifted to help detect and eliminate residual infection.

In order to help farmers improve all areas of on-farm biosecurity the plan includes

Farmers can access free veterinaryadvice on bTB through Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) visits with their vets;

For all high-risk breakdowns , tailored risk mitigation plans (RMPs) will be developed to identify specific biosecurity and purchasing actions to prevent future outbreaks;

Greater focus will be placed on biosecurity and bTB prevention within Teagasc discussion groups and Knowledge Transfer programmes;

Full compliance with biosecurity requirements will be enforced for Controlled Finishing Units (CFUs), dealer herds, and related herd numbers. Restrictions will apply across all linked herd numbers when a dealer or associated herd is restricted.

The document contains the following actions to reduce the impact of known high risk animals in spreading bTB:

In large breeding herds (80+ cows) with major breakdowns, the exposed cohort (animals in the same management group as reactors) will be restricted from moving to other herds for two years after the last reactor is removed. These animals can still go direct to slaughter or to CFUs during this period. After two years, they may re-enter the open market;

Farmers should buy cattle from herds with equal or better risk categories. Sellers are encouraged to share herd risk category information so buyers can make informed decisions;

Movement of unweaned dairy calves from restricted herds will be allowed subject to conditions, to ease pressures during restrictions;

Special sales of cull cows from restricted herds, under strict biosecurity controls, will be facilitated with marts.

Minister Heydon said the publication of the document followed "extensive discussions" at the TB Forum, along with meetings with stakeholders and farm organisations over recent months.

"I am very aware of the emotional and financial impacts of bTB on farmers, their families and rural Ireland.

"I believe that this plan will support and enable farm farmilies who are currently dealing with the stress of a bTB outbreak to navigate a way of a bTB restriction and protect those herds currently free from bTB from the stress of a bTB outbreak," he said.

The minister emphasised that the "foundation of these measures has been scientific research, evidence and veterinary expertise".

"It is clear that these must be layered into the new bTB programme to tackle the current high disease levels effectively and address the three main causes of bTB outbreaks which are cattle to cattle transmission, residual infection in the herd and transmission from wildlife.

"This plan provides an opportunity to address this disease and I would like to thank all farmers and stakeholders for their input in getting this plan here today," he said.