Stand at Ploughing to highlight the growth of Irish language

Highlighting the positive impact of investment in rural areas, community resilience and a renewed enthusiasm for the Irish language will be central themes at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Visitors to the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht’s exhibit, ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities and Our Language’ can borrow books from the mobile library, join coding workshops, discover how towns got their official Irish names, learn life-saving CPR, practice their skills on the eight-metre outdoor climbing wall and much more.

The Ploughing Championships will take place in Screggan, Co. Offaly next week, from September 16 - 18.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary said: "There are so many things to do and see at the National Ploughing Championships and we have an exciting exhibit lined up this year.

"The event is great opportunity for people to find out how they can get involved with their community or about the many investments and funding programmes my department delivers to support rural areas.

"I look forward to welcoming visitors to our marquee and visiting many of the other stands in the exhibition space. The Ploughing match is a great opportunity for us to celebrate rural Ireland and our culture," Minister Calleary added.

The department's presence at the National Ploughing Championships is an important opportunity for ministers to engage directly with those who have an interest in community development and rural matters, according to the Minister of State with Responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer.

"We play a vital role in supporting all communities across a range of programmes and initiatives. The exhibit at the Ploughing Championship is a fantastic opportunity to both highlight that work and to listen to suggestions on how best we can continue to support rural Ireland," Minister of Buttimer said.

The department's stand at the National Ploughing Championships is located on block 3, row 16, stand 312-314.