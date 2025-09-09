New rates for using your own machinery on a TAMS project

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has updated the rates for farmers using their own machinery under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

It is part of an overall review of the national reference costs for the scheme carried out by the department .

TAMS 3 consists of ten different schemes providing grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Tranche 10 of the scheme will open for applications on Wednesday (September 10), and will close on December 5.

The revised reference costs will be in place for all eligible applications submitted in the upcoming tranche.

The department has updates its "guideline rates" in relation to the use of an applicant’s own machinery on a TAMS project.

The majority of rates have increased when compared to the previous list published in Febrary 2023.

DAFM said that it is expected that rates per hour for own machinery use claims will not exceed the following:

Description of item Rate per hour which includes fuel where appropriate Tractor €22.88/hr Flatbed trailer €4.95/hr Dump trailer €5.50/hr Dumpers (self-propelled) €11.99/hr Digger (Wheeled machine with front loader and back hoe) €23.21/hr Mini diggers €13.09/hr Large excavators €26.20/hr Rock breaker attachment for excavators €9.79/hr Bobcat €12.76/hr Self-propelled roller - small (approx 3t) €9.57/hr Self-propelled roller - large €19.30/hr Teleporters €15.51/hr Cherry picker €14.74/hr ATV €9.13/hr Post driver €5.50/hr Post hole borer (manual) €3.41/hr Post hole borer (machine mounted) €5.83/hr Cement mixer (1 bag mixer) €1.43/hr Power Float (36in) €6.10/hr Power Screed €5.80/hr Petrol Poker for concrete €4.62/hr Mobile generator (10kVA) €16.80/hr Welder €2.75/hr Angle grinder €1.90/hr Water pump €2.40/hr Source: DAFM

The document noted where two machines are used together (for example, tractor and post driver) then the cost per hour is the combined total per hour tothe two machines (€22.88 + €5.50 = €28.38/hr).

The revised costs also include a valuation of a farmer's own labour during construction of a TAMS-approved project.

The document states that direct constructional work by the applicant, or the applicant’s family member, should be valued at €16.74/hr.

This marks an increase on the department's previous figure of €15.52/hr from February 2023.

Labour is not included in the rates for machinery under TAMS 3 and should be claimed under own labour as appropriate, the DAFM noted..