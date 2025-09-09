New booklet on generational renewal published

A new booklet has been published by Teagasc on the issue of generational renewal, to mark Generational Renewal Week 2025.

Generational Renewal Week began yesterday (Monday, September 8), and will run until Friday (September 12).

The booklet is titled 'Securing the Future of Irish Farms - Approaches for Generational Renewal'.

Teagasc said it gives valuable information on a range of topics related to farm succession and inheritance. The booklet is available online.

According to Teagasc, the following topics are covered in the booklet:

Pathways to farm succession;

Starting the conversation around generational renewal;

Farm succession and inheritance planning;

Preparing to Step Back: Essential Steps for Farmers;

Navigating the Taxes and Reliefs associated with farm transfer;

Exploring different collaborative farming models;

Successful collaborative farming arrangements - The key considerations for farm owners and share farmers;

The Succession Story of the O'Connor's Family Farm;

A new chapter for the farm: Tony McCormack's Story;

The physical and technical performance of a registered farm partnership - Tony McCormack and Chris Cahill's story.

Commenting on this booklet, Fintan Phelan, Head of Farm Management and Rural Development in Teagasc, said: "Generational Renewal has become an increasingly important area of work for Teagasc as the age profile increases over time.

"Through various elements of research work, we are increasingly looking at best practice regarding generational renewal as a process that needs to be supported throughout the farm business life cycle.

"It is not just a junction that happens at one specific moment in time, whether planned or unexpected," Phelan added.

Also commenting on the booklet, Ruth Fennell, collaborative farming specialist in Teagasc, said: "In this new publication we have brought together some critical information that will help farm families.

"In addition, we have outlined collaborative farming models that are increasingly being taken up by Irish farmers seeking to benefit by matching the knowledge and experience of the older generation with the enthusiasm and education of the younger generation," Fennell added.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney has teamed up with local organisations to hold a farm conference that will look at the future of farming and the challenges facing generational farm families.

The conference will be held on Friday, September 12 from 9:00a.m to 2:00p.m at Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

Deputy Cooney has partnered with the Clare branches of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and Macra na Feirme for the event which is titled 'Farming in Clare: What the Future Holds?'.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, a party colleague of Cooney, is set to attend the event.