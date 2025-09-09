Leitrim County Council opens applications for hedge cutting scheme

Leitrim County Council is now taking applications for its Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme, which is open to all applicants for hedge/tree cutting along any public road in the county.

The grant is €75/km of hedge, with a minimum of 1km per applicant. An additional grant of €50 is available for tree cutting (10 trees/km).

Leitrim County Council said that this scheme is in operation to encourage the cutting of roadside trees and hedges.

The additional payment for tree cutting is only available as part of the Hedge Cutting Grant and is not a stand-alone payment.

Leitrim County Council wishes to remind all landowners and occupiers that it is their legal responsibility, under the terms of the Roads Act, 1993, to carry out any necessary tree or hedge cutting where their land or property abuts the public road.

This is to ensure that any trees/hedges or other vegetation are not a hazard to people using the public road, according to the local county council.

The closing date for applications is January 30, 2026. Further information and application forms are available from Leitrim County Council's website.

Separately, Clare County Council has said that it is complementing its hedge cutting programme this autumn by facilitating landowners and community groups in maintaining hedgerows throughout the county.

Related Stories

The scheme will also adopt a management regime, in keeping with biodiversity considerations.

According to Clare County Council, the Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme was the "first of its kind" to be developed in Ireland when it was piloted in 2013.

This year, the scheme will see €25,000 provided to cut hedges on the local road network over the coming autumn and winter.

Clare County Council is inviting applications from communities and groups before September 30, 2025.