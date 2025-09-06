Donegal County Council defends decision to cut down 90-year-old oak tree

Donegal County Council has defended its decision to cut down a 90- year-old oak tree in Letterkenny despite local protests.

The removal of the tree in Ballyraine was scheduled after a council vote last year despite protests and petitions by locals.

The council said: "The decision to remove the tree was not taken lightly and was only done so out of absolute necessity."

The council said that the removal of the tree was required as part of the N56 Letterkenny Traffic Management and Active Travel project.

Donegal County Council alsostated that it is part of a crucial project which will provide necessary planned infrastructure for Letterkenny.

The main aim of the project is to reduce congestion and improve safety and comfort for cyclists and pedestrians by providing separate lanes and crossings, according to the council.

The council also said that as part of the project, new trees and other biodiversity measures are being planted away from the road, this includes Oak and other native tress for future generations.

It is believed that the council has received a lot of backlash for felling the tree in the middle of the night - it is understood that a tree surgeon carryied out the task at 5:00a.m.

However, a spokesperson outlined: "These works were carried out outside of normal working hours as they required a lane closure on the N56 which could not be done during the day due to the large traffic volumes in the area."

The council said that residents were notified of the works in advance and that it will continue to liaise with the local residents as the remainder of the works progress over the coming months.

Letterkenny based Fianna Fáil councillor, Donal 'Mandy' Kelly, spoke to Agriland about the situation.

The councillor said: "This is a project that myself personally was against, I voted against it because I thought it was very premature in Letterkenny.

"What happened here, I completely condemn, because I think the manner in which it was done was completely wrong".

Cllr. Kelly said he understands the frustration of local residents and the people involved in the petition, more so for the the way it was handled by the council.

The councillor also explained that he questioned the health of the tree a number of weeks ago, and was told that the tree was hollow and unsafe.

However, he added that after talking to an independent tree expert, he was informed that the tree would last for another 100 years.

Kelly said: "What is disappointing, a number of weeks prior to this there were other trees cut.

"We called a meeting at the time to express our frustration and anger to the matter, as it was done through the night as well, and yet they still went ahead and cut this tree as well.

"It makes the council look guilty."

Kelly believes the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) displayed "pure arrogance, which is not right."

The councillor said he will be strongly questioning their actions at an upcoming meeting next week.