Celebrate farming, flavours, and autumn fun at Airfield Harvest Festival

The annual Harvest Festival in Airfield Estate is back on September 13 and 14, aiming to bring together the best of farming, food and fun activities to help visitors of all ages understand where their food comes from.

Just minutes from Dundrum Town Centre, Airfield Estate is a 38ac green space in the city with vibrant gardens, a working farm, farmers' market, and an award-winning restaurant.

More than a beautiful place to visit, it is an educational charity on a mission to become Dublin’s sustainable food hub.

Fresh vegetables on display at the Airfield estate farmers'market at the harvest festival.

The Harvest Festival works to foster an appreciation of farming in an urban setting.

Visitors can immerse themselves in agriculture with hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and interactive experiences that are perfect for young explorers, curious minds, and those looking for a local adventure.

There will be something for everyone, including: sheepdog trials; butter making; tractor displays; line dancing; and a Baavet sheep wool stall; craft workshops; face painting; the farmers' market; and family friendly educational sessions

There will also be virtual reality exhibits on food crop trials in partnership with the Horizon-funded TRANSFORM project, exploring how farming might look in the future.

In addition, farm sensory play areas will explore the textures, smells, and sights of the farm.

Fresh carrots being pulled from the Airfield estate farm for harvest

Whether you are interested in checking out the farm animals, supporting local producers in the farmers' market, having a family day out, or getting an insight into how our food is produced; the Harvest Festival is the place to be.

Tickets are available at the door and online, priced from €8-€15 with free entry for members, carers, and children aged two and under.