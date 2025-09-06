Mart report: 'Powerful demand' for cattle at Ballinakill Mart

There is a "powerful demand" for all types of cattle at the weekly sale at Ballinakill Mart in Co. Laois.

Under new ownership since last year, the mart is continuing to go "from strength to strength", according to Ballinakill Mart's Marie Younge.

Ballinakill Mart hosts its weekly cattle sale every Saturday, with cows, weanling heifers, and heifers in ring two from 10:00am, and bulls and bullocks in ring one from 10:30am.

Commenting on the trade from the most recent sale at the mart venue, Younge said: "We had a selection of beef bullocks in the sale making up to €5.18/kg or €3,550/head."

Beef bullock prices from Ballinakill Mart:

650kg Limousin bullock sold for €3,370 or €5.18/kg;

715kg Charolais bullock sold for €3,550 or €4.97/kg;

605kg Angus bullock sold for €2.650 or €4.38/kg;

600kg Friesian bullock sold for €2,280 or €3.80/kg.

Store bullocks made up to €6.39/kg for a 330kg Charolais bullock that totalled €2,110.

Other prices for store bullocks from the sale:

345kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,200 or €6.38/kg;

360kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,260 or €6.28/kg;

465kg Hereford bullock sold for €2,220 or €4.77/kg;

465kg Angus bullock sold for €2,160 or €4.65/kg;

440kg Friesian bullock sold for €1,800 or €4.09/kg.

Beef-type heifers sold for up to €2,750/head or €4.51/kg for a 610kg Limousin heifer. Heavy Angus heifers made up to €2,580/head or €4.13/kg for a 625kg Angus heifer, while beef-type Hereford heifers made up to €2,800 or €4.09/kg for 685kg.

Store heifers made up to €5.42/kg for a 402kg Charolais heifer that sold for €2,180. A 435kg Limousin heifer made €2,200 or €5.06/kg and a 465kg Angus heifer made €2,090 or €4.49/kg.

Cow prices from Ballinakill Mart:

650kg Limousin cow sold for €2,700 or €4.15/kg;

770kg Charolais cow sold for €3,170 or €4.12/kg;

555kg Friesian cow sold for €2,100 or €3.78/kg;

590kg Simmental cow sold for €2,240 or €3.80/kg.

Weanling bulls made up to €6.10/kg at the most recent Saturday sale at Ballinakill Mart with a 410kg Limousin bull making €2,500.

A lighter 155kg Angus bull made €890 or €5.74/kg and a 385kg Charolais bull made €2,090 or €5.43/kg. A 175kg Friesian bull made €820 or €4.69/kg.

Weanling heifers made up to €5.50/kg for a 177kg Aubrac heifer that sold for €970. Another 174kg Hereford heifer made €950 or €5.47/kg.

Farmers who have restricted herds and have cattle to sell can contact Ballinakill Mart.

"We are here to help in any way possible," Younge said.