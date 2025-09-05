Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition returns for 11th year

Certified Irish Angus, alongside its processor partners ABP and Kepak, has launched the 11th edition of its annual schools competition.

The educational initiative tasks Transition Year students from across Ireland with rearing five Angus calves while also completing a research project relating to agricultural science, sustainability, and food production.

The launch of this year's competition took place on Wednesday (September 3), at St Ciaran’s Community College in Kells, Co. Meath, previous participants in the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Education and Youth Helen McEntee praised the programme for its role in connecting students to real-world learning opportunities.

She said: “This competition is a brilliant example of how education can extend beyond the classroom.

"It gives students a chance to explore sustainable agriculture and food production in a way that is practical, engaging, and relevant to their future development.”

The competition has grown steadily in popularity over the years, with over 2,200 students participating over the last four years.

According to the Irish Angus Schools' Competition, in 2025 alone, 188 school groups from all over Ireland entered the competition, an increase of over 20% on the previous year.

The competition provides students with opportunities to develop essential life skills, including public speaking and interview preparation, the organisation highlighted.

The competition is open to students nationwide and organisers believe it has proven to be inclusive and accessible for both urban and rural schools.

Organisers of the Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition noted that in recent years, groups from urban schools without agricultural experience have not only participated in higher numbers but have also excelled in their knowledge and enthusiasm for Irish agriculture.

Organisers also feel students benefit from the partnership that Certified Irish Angus has with Airfield Estate, the sustainable food hub, working farm, and educational centre located in Dundrum, Co. Dublin.

Speaking about the impact of the competition, Charles Smith, general manager, Certified Irish Angus said: “At Certified Irish Angus, we believe in the power of education to shape the future of agriculture.

"Alumni of our competition have gone on to forge impressive careers, with many choosing to work within the agri-food and business sectors.

"These ambitious young people are wonderful ambassadors for the Irish food industry, and we want to continue to nurture this pipeline of talent for generations to come”

Each of the finalists will receive the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals to the processors on completion of the project.

Related Stories

The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.

The finalists from the 2025/2026 competition will receive their calves at this year's Ploughing Championships.

The Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition 2026/2027 is now open for entries.

The deadline for applications is October 24, 2025.