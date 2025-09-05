Road users near border should be aware of UK emergency alert system

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users who may be travelling in border counties to be aware of a testing of the UK Emergency Alert system.

The system will send a test ‘alert’ message to all mobile phones and devices across Britain and Northern Ireland on the afternoon of Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Customers on mobile phone networks based in Ireland will not receive the message. However, customers near border areas in Ireland who roam onto a UK mobile phone network during this time will receive the alert/message.

As part of the test messaging alert, recipients will hear a loud, siren-like sound and the phone will use a distinct vibration. A message will appear on the home screen of the phone until it is acknowledged.

The UK Emergency Alerts System, which is operational across Britain and Northern Ireland, was launched in March 2023 and was tested in April 2023.

The system enables the UK government to send an 'alert' message to all mobile phones and devices if there is an emergency, such as an extreme weather event, where lives are endangered.

Members of the public do not need to take any action, according to the RSA.

Road users are advised of the following advice if they get the alert while travelling this coming Sunday (September 7):