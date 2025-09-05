Court: NI farmer fined £1,500 for water pollution offence

A farmer in Northern Ireland has been convicted and fined in court for a water pollution offence last year.

David Conn of Ardina Road, Castlerock was convicted today (Friday, September 5) at Coleraine Magistrates Court, under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 as amended.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty and was fined £1,500 plus a £15 offenders levy.

The court heard on April 10, 2024, water quality inspectors from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) conducted an examination of the Articlave River following reports of pollution.

Upon inspection, they observed that the riverbed was covered in grey fungus.

At the rear of the farm, inspectors examined two silage clamps: one containing silage and the other holding mixed farm material.

It was noted that yard run-off was flowing along a drainage channel, entering the storm drainage system on the premises.

This system discharged into an unnamed tributary of the Articlave River.

The court was told that the resulting pollution had a visible impact on the waterway extending over 200m, confirming the extent of environmental harm caused by the discharge.

As part of the investigation, a statutory sample of the discharge was collected and analysed.

The sample results indicated that the sample contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway.

Anyone wishing to report a water pollution incident can call the 24-hour NIEA incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.