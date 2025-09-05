China announces new duties on EU and Irish pork

China has announced new duties on its imports of pork from a raft of EU pig processors, including a number of Irish companies.

The country's Ministry of Commerce announced the tariffs as part of what it called a 'preliminary ruling' on its anti-dumping investigation into EU pork and pork by-products.

That investigation has been part of wider trade tensions over the last year or so that also concerns EU dairy products and Chinese electric vehicles.

According to Ministry of Commerce documents, the tariff will be set at 62.4% for most EU pig exporters, but there is a list of companies (which includes four Irish companies), that will pay a lower rate.

The Irish companies listed include Rosderra; Dawn Pork and Bacon; Staunton Foods; and McCarren Meat (part of Kepak).

The products from these Irish businesses will be subject to a duty of 20% when they enter China.

These duties will take effect from September 10.

The Ministry of Commerce said today (Friday, September 5) that its investigation has preliminarily determined that there was dumping of imported pork and pork by-products from the EU, and that the Chinese pig industry has suffered damage as a result.

The ministry said that the anti-dumping duty will take the form of what it calls a "security deposit", which must be provided by importers of the impacted products to the Chinese customs authority.

The impacted products include those which are processed from the slaughter of live pigs, including fresh, chilled and frozen pork, as well as offal and other products.

The Ministry of Commerce said that "all interested parties" may submit written comments on this ruling within 10 days.

Meanwhile, authorities in China said last month that the period of its investigation into so-called 'subsidies' paid to the EU dairy sector will be extended.

Related Stories

Last year, China's Ministry of Commerce announced that an investigation had been launched into subsidies paid to European dairy farmers, with one Irish farm scheme specifically cited by the country's authorities.

Last month, the country's commerce ministry confirmed the "investigation period" of the case will be extended until next year.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce (translated to English) said: "In view of the complexity of this case…the Ministry of Commerce has decided to extend the investigation period of this case to February 21."

No other details were provided by the ministry at the time.