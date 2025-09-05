20 NI farms signed up to new initiative to reduce GHG emissions

A total of 20 farms in Northern Ireland have signed up to the newly launched initiative, UK Dairy Carbon Network.

The initiative aims to put "practical, science-backed" greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction strategies into action on 57 commercial farms across the UK.

The project is led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and funded by Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It aims to show that reducing emissions can go hand-in-hand with improving efficiency and productivity.

Project director at AFBI, Professor Steven Morrison, said: "We are delighted to have brought together such a strong network of committed dairy farmers.

“These farms will act as living examples of what can be achieved when practical science meets on-the-ground know-how. The learnings we generate will be shared widely to help the whole sector move forward together.”

The farms are being grouped into four regional networks across the UK.

The networks include: Northern Ireland; South and south-west England/Wales; Cumbria and south-west Scotland; and north-west England

Work is underway gathering partial carbon footprints for each farm to inform discussions on options to reduce GHGs and monitor progress over time.

Over the course of the three-year programme, farms will implement and assess a range of approaches proven to reduce emissions, selected from five priority areas identified by the project, which include:

Breeding for reduced methane;

Optimising feed formulation;

Improving health and disease control;

Enhancing forage quality and utilisation;

Enhanced nutrient planning.

Farm liaison officers in each region will offer assistance to the appointed farms and also facilitate educational opportunities such as open days, farm walks, and peer-to-peer events.

By demonstrating practical solutions on real farms, the UK Dairy Carbon Network hopes to break down barriers to change and fast-track the adoption of methods that reduce GHG emissions, whilst supporting the long-term resilience and profitability of the UK dairy industry.