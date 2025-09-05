EU agri-food trade remained stable in May - report

EU agri-food exports were stable in May 2025, according to a new report published by the European Commission.

The report stated that the total EU trade surplus remained largely positive, despite high prices inflating the value of a number of key EU imports.

EU exports reached €19.9 billion in May 2025, representing a reduction of 1% on the previous month, but still 1% higher than in May 2024.

In the first five months of the year, cumulative exports were worth €99.6 billion, an increase of €2.3 billion (2%) compared to last year.

The UK remained the leading destination of EU agri-food exports, accounting for 23% of EU exports between January and May (€23 billion).

This is an increase of €964 million (4%) compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to increased prices of cocoa-based products.

The US was the second destination of EU exports, valued at €12.7 billion (13% of EU exports). This is an increase of €700 million (6%) between January and May compared to 2024.

This is attributed to the rise in the value of cocoa-based products, as well as spirits, dairy, and wine exports.

However, exports to China dropped by €619 million (−11%), largely due to a sharp decline in cereal volumes.

The report shows that cocoa and coffee products continued to drive export values. Exports of dairy products increased by €574 million (7%), despite lower volumes.

Cereals exports fell by €1.3 billion (−22%), due to a 28% drop in volumes, while olive and olive oil exports declined by €459 million (−14%), as falling prices offset a 17% rise in volumes.

EU agri-food imports reached €17 billion in May, up 4% on the previous month and 15% higher year-on-year.

Between January and May, total imports stood at €81.5 billion, an increase of €11.5 billion (16%) compared to 2024.

Brazil remained the largest source of imports, supplying €7.5 billion between January and May (up 9% or €591 million), mainly due to higher coffee prices.

Imports from the UK reached €6.5 billion (up 5% or €336 million), while US imports rose 17% to €5.9 billion, driven by higher maize imports, as well as nuts and spirits.

There were also increases in import values from Cote d’Ivoire, Canada, China, and Australia.

Imports from Ukraine decreased by €687 million (−12%) and those from Russia were down by €480 million (−74%).