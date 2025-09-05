Met Éireann: Unsettled weekend with scattered showers and rain

Met Éireann has said that conditions will be unsettled over the weekend with wet and windy weather at times.

Today (Friday, September 5), will be cloudy and dry in many parts of the country. Some isolated showers will occur later in the day.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 15° to 19°C, feeling mildest in the east, with moderate south-westerly breezes.

It will be mainly dry tonight with scattered showers. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11° to 15° in a moderate south-east breeze.

A cloudy day on Saturday with scattered showers, rain will develop by the evening. It will be breezy in a freshening south-east breeze. Highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

Saturday night will be wet and windy with rain and drizzle, some heavy falls at times. Feeling mild with lowest temperatures of 12° to 16° in a freshening south-east wind.

The wet and windy conditions will continue into Sunday morning with widespread rain and fresh to strong south to south-east winds.

The rain will clear to scattered blustery showers and sunny spells, while winds will become south-westerly and gradually ease. Highest daytime temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Some showers are forecast for Atlantic counties on Sunday night, clear spells in other areas. A cooler night with lowest temperatures of 6° to 10°.

After a dry start on Monday, heavy showers will arrive into Atlantic counties and move eastwards later in the day.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 18° in a moderate, occasionally fresh south-west wind.

Tuesday will bring outbreaks of rain, with some heavy falls at times in mostly moderate south-east winds, breezier in east and south-east counties.

In its latest farming commentary, Met Éireann said that the coming week will be largely unsettled with rain and showers most days.

Rainfall amounts are expected above average by up to five times, with rainfall totals of 40-80mm expected.

Temperatures over the next seven days will range between average in the west of the country to up to 2° above average in parts of the north and east.

Soil temperatures are likely to remain above average for the coming week

Drying conditions and spraying opportunities will be generally poor over the coming week with frequent showers and rain expected.

Met Éireann said that soils across the north and west of the country are saturated, with some moderately and poorly drained soils in these areas waterlogged.

Elsewhere, soils are currently dry and trafficable, with soil moisture deficits generally between 20-40 mm.

Over the next week, rainfall will result in a general decrease in soil moisture deficits.

As a result, soils in much of Connacht, Munster and west Ulster will become saturated or waterlogged.