Reminder: Closing dates for spreading fertiliser and slurry

There are a number of closing dates approaching for the application of chemical fertiliser, slurry, and farm yard manure (FYM).

While the opening dates for the application of these vary depending on what zone a county is in, all counties have the same closing date for the application of chemical fertiliser, for slurry, and for FYM.

The table below details the storage periods for livestock manure and prohibited periods for spreading fertiliser, slurry, and FYM:

Zone Storage period for cattle manure Chemical fertiliser

(N and P) Slurry Farmyard manure (FYM) Zone A 16 weeks September 15 -January 26 October 1 - January 12 1st November – 12th January Zone B 18 weeks September 15 – January 29 October 1 - January 15 1st November – 15th January Zone C (Donegal, Leitrim) 20 weeks September 15 – February 14 October 1 – January 31 1st November – 31st January Zone C (Cavan, Monaghan) 22 weeks September 15 - February 14 October 1 - January 31 1st November – 31st January Soiled water cannot be spread in December. Source: Teagasc

Sunday, September 14, is the last day farmers are permitted to spread chemical nitrogen (N) or phosphorus (P) fertiliser on their land for this year, with the prohibited application period commencing on Monday, September 15.

See the map below for the counties in each of the three zones:

Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has also said that unprotected urea in solid form will no longer be permitted to be spread on land after September 14, 2025.

The closing date for spreading organic fertilisers (other than FYM) such as slurry is Wednesday, October 1. The last day for spreading slurry this year is Tuesday, September 30.

The prohibited application period for spreading FYM commences on Saturday, November 1.

Lime and straight potassium (potash or K) products can be spread all year round.