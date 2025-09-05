DAFM: Over 1,600 forestry licences issued in 2025

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued 1,693 forestry licences to farmers to date this year (September 2025).

Of the licences, 309 were issued for afforestation, 742 were private felling licences, 221 were felling licences issued to Coillte, and 421 were licences for roads.

Of the licences issued this year, afforestation licences cover 2,234ha, road licences cover 154km, and felling licences cover 12,038ha.

Meanwhile, there has been 371 farmers accepted on the Ash Dieback Replanting Scheme so far in 2025, for over 1,197ha of forestry.

Since the scheme commenced in 2020, 1,291 people have been accepted onto the scheme, for over 4,542ha of forestry, according to DAFM.

Separately, yesterday (September 4) Coillte said that 134,000ha of land – an increase of 44,000ha – have been "identified to be managed primarily for biodiversity across Ireland".

According to the semi-state forestry company, which is responsible for managing 440,000ha of primarily forested lands, it has "increased the proportion of its estate managed primarily for nature from 20% to 30%" ahead of schedule.

It described this as a "significant environmental milestone".

Coillte said it used its 'BioClass system', a science-based framework developed to identify and classify the ecological value of areas on the Coillte estate to prioritise the additional area earmarked for biodiverfsity.

Related Stories

The semi-state company said it is now reaffirming its long term commitment to managing greater areas of its estate "primarily for nature".

Coillte has also unveiled a new ‘Forests for Nature’ booklet which outlines its biodiversity strategy and sets out its future focus.

Mark Carlin, managing director of Coillte Forest said: "The importance of protecting and enhancing biodiversity is increasingly recognised, both in Ireland and globally.

"Coillte’s estate represents one of the country’s most significant biodiversity resources, encompassing a rich tapestry of habitats including coniferous, mixed and broadleaved forests, as well as open bogs, heathlands, lakes and rivers," Carlin added.