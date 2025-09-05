Minister Muir urged to launch NI sheep scheme at 'Love Lamb Week'

MP Carla Lockhart is urging Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir to attend ‘Love Lamb Week’ to deliver Northern Ireland sheep farmers a bespoke aid package.

Love Lamb Week is held by the National Sheep Association from September 1-7.

The Upper Bann MP stated that this is the perfect opportunity for the agriculture minister to announce a support scheme for Northern Ireland's sheep farmers.

Lockhart said: "Sheep is an important commodity that has been largely forgotten.

“I have raised the issue with Andrew Muir MLA on a number of occasions."

The MP stated that the minister assured her at their last meeting in June that proposals for a sheep scheme would be presented at Stormont Assembly this autumn.

Lockhart said that pending approval, the scheme was expected to be rolled out in January 2026.

However, she added: “The lack of progress and engagement is extremely frustrating.

"The minister must forge ahead with a sheep support package as a matter of urgency."

The Upper Bann MP highlighted that there are over 1.9 million sheep in Northern Ireland, and added that around 38% of local farmers are registered as flock keepers.

Lockhart noted that the sheep sector is worth £123 million to Northern Ireland's economy, before explaining that changes to the basic payment scheme has resulted in an 18% cut in funding for these sheep farmers.

She said: "This annual payment represents a crucial lifeline for farm incomes, especially for small sheep enterprises, or those located on hill and severely disadvantaged farmland.

“The ongoing lack of dedicated aid is crippling the sheep sector and leaving flock owners in limbo."

The MP noted that the majority of sheep farmers have limited options when it comes to diversification and ways to improve profitability.

She said: "Many aren’t eligible for alternative funding schemes and have no viable options to supplement the financial shortfall.”

Lockhart stated: "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 'Love Lamb Week' campaign, we pay tribute to the hard-working shepherds and farmers who strive to produce top-quality breeding stock and premium grass-fed lamb.

"Flock owners, like all livestock farmers, are proud, dedicated and resilient, adhering to high levels of animal health and welfare, as they tend their animals 365 days per year."