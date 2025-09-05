UCD researchers seek farmers' views on climate change policy

Researchers from University College Dublin (UCD) are seeking the views of farmers when it comes to climate change policy.

The research is being carried out as part of the ‘Sow What?’ project, which aims to improve communication between Irish farmers and policymakers.

The survey stems from recent research findings highlighting that farmers can feel “shut out” of the discussions that regulate their practices, which has been noted as a key source of stress.

The anonymous survey is open to any Irish farmers over 18 who are based in Ireland.

All farmers are welcome to take part regardless of farming type, farm ownership status, education or experience.

While many farmers have already given their views, beef farmers and sheep farmers, as well as farmers who do not own their own land, are being particularly encouraged to take part.

Researchers are also keen to hear from farmers in the border regions, the south and west of Ireland.

The 15-minute online survey, which can be found by clicking here, can be completed on a computer or phone.

Related Stories

Participants will be asked about their farming background, practices, and views on sustainable agriculture.

There are also questions on motivation and personality, and participants are given the opportunity to give advice to policymakers directly at the end.

The survey is being led by Dr. Conor McCloskey, Prof. Louise McHugh, Pádraig Lacey, Dr. Tomás Russel, and Anne Maria Ryan from UCD, along with Dr. Nigel Vahey and Dr. Sean Boyle from Technological University Dublin.