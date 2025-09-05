CSO: Domestic milk intake up 3.6% in year to July

Domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops was estimated at 1.01 billion litres in July 2025, the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

This represents an increase of 34.9 million litres (+3.6%) when compared with July 2024.

The figure is also down 7.3 million litres (-0.7%) when compared with the same month in 2023.

According to Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the Agriculture Section of the CSO, butter production rose from 29,000t in July 2024 to 32,400t in July 2025, up 3,400t.

Skimmed milk powder production increased by 5,100t, from 13,800t in July 2024 to 18,800t in July 2025.

Domestic milk intake Source: CSO

"For the period January to July 2025, Domestic Milk Intake was estimated at 5.66 billion litres, a rise of 337.3 million litres (+6.3%) when compared with the same period in 2024 and by 47.9 million litres (+0.9%) when compared with 2023," she said.

In other dairy news, the Ornua Monthly Purchase Price Index (PPI) for the month of August 2025 is 151.4, down from the previous month at 153.6.

Ornua’s estimate of member co-ops processing costs was 9.3c/L in the month (which is unchanged from the previous month).

After deducting estimated processing costs, Ornua’s PPI implies an indicative return of 44.7c/L, 5.1% VAT inclusive (down from the previous month of 45.5c/L) for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein which is net of Ornua costs to market.

Ornua said that the results reflect weaker market returns for the month of August.