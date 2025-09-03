Ornua PPI records decrease for month of August

The Ornua Monthly Purchase Price Index (PPI) for the month of August 2025 is 151.4, down from the previous month at 153.6.

Ornua’s estimate of member co-ops processing costs was 9.3c/L in the month (which is unchanged from the previous month).

Ornua said that it should be noted that these estimated processing costs are:

Based on Ornua’s estimate of the average cost of processing the Ornua basket of products, which is not representative of any individual member co-op processor;

Exclude any allowance for member co-op processor margin;

Are based on an updated methodology (from March 1, 2024) which uses Ornua’s initial estimate of member co-op processing costs from 2020 as a base and indexes the variable elements to external indices which will be updated quarterly in arrears;

Will rise and fall quarterly in line with the movements in the variable costs (most notably energy) as per the external indices.

After deducting estimated processing costs, Ornua’s PPI implies an indicative return of 44.7c/L, 5.1% VAT inclusive (down from the previous month of 45.5c/L) for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein which is net of Ornua costs to market.

The results reflect weaker market returns for the month of August.

In addition to the above, the ‘Ornua Value Payment’ payable to member co-ops in the month is €7.8 million, which equated to 3.9% of gross purchases in the month.

The PPI relates to product settlements/payments for the month and for reasons of seasonality is not directly aligned with milk production and payment.

In other dairy-related news, Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) have revealed the 12 finalists for the 2025 Quality Milk Awards.

The selected 12 Irish dairy farming families represent seven counties and 12 dairy co-operatives.

The annual NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards "honours" Ireland’s leading dairy producers.

The finalists, who were each nominated by their respective co-op, "display excellence in dairy production" over a number of key areas including animal health and welfare, dairy parlour facilities, milk hygiene, and a range of sustainability measures.