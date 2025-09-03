Irish Drinks Forum set to launch 'resilience framework'

A "resilience framework" to help drinks businesses future-proof against economic, environmental and trade shocks is to be launched today (Wednesday, September 3).

The launch coincides with the Irish Drinks Forum 2025 which opens at the BIA Innovator Campus, Athenry, Co. Galway this morning.

The two-day event will bring together more than 40 representatives from industry, government and research.

Industry leaders at the Irish Drinks Forum will explore how Irish producers of whiskey, beer, cider, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks can "thrive in the face of mounting challenges".

The sector is facing global tariff risks, inflation and raw-material volatility and climate pressures.

This year’s forum will feature keynote contributions and inputs from brands and organisations including Diageo, Kerry Group, Bord Bia, the Irish Whiskey Association, Teagasc, global market trends experts Mintel, the National Dairy Council (NDC) and others.

Ireland’s drinks industry now accounts for almost half of total food-and-drink export value, while also sustaining 38,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Annette Kearney, programme director, Irish Drinks Forum and MD of drinks consultancy brims, said:

“The Irish drinks sector has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years albeit in a hugely fluctuating environment, deeply felt presently amongst many of its players and stakeholders.

"Building on this growth and long-term sustainable resilience is hugely important and requires effort and new ways," she said.

The seven-point "resilience framework" focuses on: connection; competence; confidence; coping; character; contribution and control.

Kearney said the framework "provides all players, from start-up founders to operational personnel and global executives, with practical tools and approaches to harness sustainable success in the face of pricing, supplies and costs’ uncertainties, regulatory changes, climate impacts and shifting markets".

Eoin O'Cathain, director of the Irish Whiskey Association at Ibec, said that 2025 is "a year of considerable challenges for the Irish drinks sector".

"The focus on resilience of this year's Irish Drinks Forum has never been timelier, and the opportunity to connect and learn with our colleagues and friends has never been more important.

“In times like these, we must learn from the experience of others. The true grit and resilience which embodies the Irish drinks sector will shine through again as we come through these tumultuous times.

"Ní neart go cur le chéile - there is strength in unity," he said.

Exports of Irish-made drinks hit record levels last year, with whiskey alone topping €1 billion.

However, volatility in input costs, climate-related crop pressures, and turbulence in international trade are intensifying.