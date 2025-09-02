Beef industry in Australia to break records in 2025 - report

The beef industry in Australia is on track to break production records in 2025 according to new report.

It is forecast that a record 2.79 million tonnes of beef will be produced this year, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) latest Australian Cattle Industry Projections.

Latest statistics show that despite a slight easing in herd numbers, the national cattle herd is forecast to remain stable at 31 million head.

MLA acting market information manager, Erin Lukey, said: “These projections are a vital tool for the red meat industry.

"They provide a clear, evidence-based outlook that helps producers, processors and exporters make informed decisions.

“By understanding the trends in herd composition, production capacity and global demand, the industry can better plan for the future and remain competitive in a dynamic global market.”

MLA’s projections forecast slaughter to rise 8.6% to 9.02 million head in 2025.

Carcase weights are expected to remain stable at 309.5kg/head, a historically high level.

While increased female slaughter typically reduces average weights, the impact has been offset by improved pasture conditions resulting in higher quality cows, and the continued trend of finishing cattle at heavier weights through feedlots and improved pasture systems.

Beef exports are forecast to reach 1.5 million tonnes shipped weight in 2025, as Australia continues to capitalise on global supply constraints caused by declining production in key competitor markets such as the United States and Brazil.

This leaves Australia uniquely positioned to meet rising international demand, supported by their long-standing trade relationships across North Asia, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Related Stories

The herd is expected to remain stable through 2026 before easing slightly in 2027 due to drier seasonal conditions.

However, ongoing improvements in carcase weights and processing efficiency are expected to support high production levels.

Lukey said: “The industry’s focus is shifting from expansion to maintaining productivity and sustainability.

“This positions the industry well to respond to both domestic and international demand in the years ahead, ensuring that Australia continues to lead in efficiency, quality and resilience across the global red meat supply chain.”