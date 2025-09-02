Minister Heydon to attend INHFA AGM next week

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon is set to attend the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA).

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday of next week (September 11) at the Percy French Hotel, in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

Among other business, the AGM will see the formal hand over in leadership from outgoing president Vincent Roddy to incoming president Pheilim Molloy, who accepted the nomination for organisation president last month.

The AGM will also see the election of a national secretary and treasurer.

Donegal native Molly will also nominate his vice-presidents for the coming two-year term of his presidency.

The INHFA said that Minister Heydon will address the meeting and take questions from INHFA farmer delegates present on the day.

The AGM will be sponsored by Atlantic Energy Consultants - which works with farmers in the area of solar panel installation - and Kepak Group.

Many INHFA members provide lambs to Kepak through the Atlantic Hill Lamb Group in a "partnership that has delivered increased returns for the hill lamb sector", according to outgoing president Roddy.

There will also be a panel discussion taking place at the AGM, the first time such a discussion has occurred at an INHFA AGM.

According to the farm organisation, the panel discussion will include representatives from Teagasc, Farming for Nature, Kepak and the INHFA itself.

The theme of the panel discussion is: 'How sustainable farming can protect and improve our rural communities'.

Commenting on the panel discussion, Roddy said: "This is a new departure for the AGM and will provide informed analysis on the role of farming in sustaining rural communities while also giving delegates present an opportunity to engage with panel members through a question and answer format."

Roddy expressed his gratitude to INHFA officers and members for their support during is time at the head of the farm organisation.

He also expressed his good wishes to Molloy, saying he "has excelled in several roles over the last number of years and will no doubt excel as national president".