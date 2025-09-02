TB among key topics at major European conference this week in Cork

A European conference bringing together leading veterinary experts in embryo technologies will take place in Co. Cork this week.

The 41st annual conference of the Association of Embryo Technologies in Europe (AETE) will be held at the Clayton Hotel on Lapps Quay from September 4-5, and this is the first time it has ever taken place in Ireland.

With hundreds of delegates registered from Europe and further afield, the event will feature many discussions, workshops and farm visits highlighting the importance of embryo technology in agriculture, which can enhance and improve the genetics of animals.

The conference is set to offer valuable insights for both researchers and practitioners working across genetics, disease control, reproductive strategies, and policy development.

Embryo technology allows farmers to avail of genetic improvements in a method which confers health and welfare benefits.

One of the key topics that will emerge at the conference is Ireland's TB eradication programme.

The possibility of embryo technology being used to deliver TB-resistant genes to Irish farmers holds promise of a better disease-free future, and this will be of interest at the conference, according to the local organising committee.

At the conference, University College Dublin Professor David MacHugh will present on using genomics to understand bovine TB disease caused by infection with Mycobacterium bovis.

The conference will be officially opened at a reception in Cork City Hall's main concert hall at 8:00p.m. on Wednesday (September 3).

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Timmy Dooley, will be attending.

A pre-conference workshop focused on bovine takes place during the day on Wednesday.

Attendees will travel to the Lisduff pedigree Holstein Friesian farm, a 400-cow dairy unit run by the O’Sullivan family in Cork.

There will also be a visit to the dairy farm run by the O'Connor brothers, John Bryan, who will discuss breeding strategies.

Over the course of the day, CEO of Munster Bovine, Martin Kavanagh will give attendees an overview of the dairy and beef cattle breeding industry in Ireland.

CEO of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, Seán Coughlan will present on the economic breeding index and genomic indices in Irish cattle breeding.