Deadline approaching to declare catch crops in Farming for Water

The deadline is approaching for farmers to declare catch crops as part of the Farming for Water EIP (European Innovation Partnership).

The deadline for Measure 6B of the programme (two-month catch/cover crops) has been extended from September 1 to September 8.

All declarations for this measure must now be submitted by September 8 in order to be eligible for funding.

Almost 1,400 applications have been received under the pilot, which promotes the use of catch crops or cover following the harvest of cereal, oilseed, or vegetable crops.

These crops utilise residual soil nutrients, with the aim that this will support soil biology and biodiversity, as well as prevent natural leaching.

Under Farming for Water, these crops are targeted in areas identified for nitrate reduction in the south and east.

The organisers of the EIP say that these crops have vigorous root systems, and can break up and condition the soil, improving friability (the tendency to break apart) for future cultivation, while residual herbage can enhance soil organic carbon and structure.

The crops can also protect soil from winter rainfall, erosion, and runoff, while enhancing water infiltration and biodiversity.

Funding for the measure ranges from €229/ha/year for Measure 6A (four-month catch/cover crops) to €173/ha/year for Measure 6B (two-month catch/cover crops).

Declarations must be submitted via the Water and Communities Office online portal.

For Measure 6B, crops must remain in place until September 30 and meet the eligibly criteria outlined in acceptance letters.

For Measure 6A, the sowing deadline is September 1, and the declarations deadline is October 1. Crops must remain in place until January 1. All measures must also meet the eligibility requirements set out in acceptance letters.

Project lead Mairead Whitty described the uptake for these measures as "exceeding all expectations".

"The level of engagement from the tillage sector was very significant, and this would not have been possible without the Teagasc ASSAP advisory team, the Teagasc regional managers, and the wider Teagasc tillage advisory team," Whitty said.

"I would like to acknowledge the huge volume of work they completed within a very tight timeframe and thank them for their support for this pilot."

"The unprecedented demand placed significant pressure on the EIP team to process and approve applications in advance of the sowing deadline, and they too are to be complimented for their work. I would also like to thank the many farmers who have engaged with the project and are actively implementing measures to improve water quality," Whitty added.