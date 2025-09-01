Sheep trade: Lamb prices cut by 10-15c/kg this week

This week's sheep trade sees lamb prices cut by 10-15c/kg with price offers for cull ewes remaining at the same level as last week.

There had been some speculation that lamb prices had 'bottomed out' at €8/kg, but today's move sees all-in prices dip below that level.

Factory agents cited "pressure on the trade" as the cause of the price drops.

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.85/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight for this week. This represents a price drop of 15c/kg since last Monday.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.50-€4.60/kg for cull ewes this week, the same offer as last week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.90/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass weight. This price is down 10c/kg since last week.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.50/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 21.5kg carcass-weight this week, down 10c/kg on last week.

For cull ewes, Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus on carcass weights ranging from 35-43kg.

Lighter ewes are being quoted at €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus here.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.20/kg for cull ewes - up 10c/kg on last week and €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight, down 20c/kg this week.

There were over 550 sheep on offer at Kilkenny Mart today (Monday, September 1) with prices back by €2-€4/head, according to a report from the mart.

Cull ewes peaked at €199/head in the sale and breeding hoggets peaked at €300.

Heavy lambs peaked at €199/head for a pen of 23 lambs averaging 55kg.

Factory lambs peaked at €180 for a pen averaging 48kg, with a pen of 45kg lambs making €155/head.

Store lambs made up to €4.17/kg, with a pen of 18 lambs averaging 36kg making €150/head.