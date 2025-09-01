Beware of machines for sale in 'suspicious circumstances' - PSNI

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) is asking anyone who is offered a machine for sale in "suspicious circumstances" to contact them.

This comes as police in Strabane appeal for witnesses and information after a number of off-road bikes and a quad were reported stolen in a burglary at commercial premises on Melmount Road in Sion Mills.

While the incident was reported to police just before 6:00p.m. on Sunday evening (August 31), it is believed the theft occurred sometime over the weekend, possibly during Saturday evening into Sunday morning, the PSNI said.

It is reported that, in total, five off-road bikes were stolen - three Yamaha YZ250 two strokes, two of which are blue, a blue Yamaha WR250F and a blue Yamaha TTR110, and a blue Yamaha 700 Kodiac quad bike.

"Police believe it would have taken some time to remove the vehicles, and that a trailer or large vehicle may have been used to transport them," the PSNI said in a statement.

"Anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area in recent days including any vehicles, is asked to call police on 101.

"Police are also asking anyone who is offered these type of machines for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them."

Separately, the PSNI is investigating the reported theft of a number of valuable bullocks in Co. Tyrone.

According to police in Omagh, the livestock were reported stolen in the Camlough Road area of Sixmilecross.

Related Stories

Sergeant Morton said: “Sometime between Monday, August 25 and Friday, August 29, a number of bullocks - including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, and estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000 - were reported to have been stolen from a property.

“We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals".

Sergeant Morton said that an investigation is now underway, and the PSNI is appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to anyone with any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that might assist with enquiries, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25," he added.