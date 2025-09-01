New farm safety programme aims to 'combat labour and isolation concerns'

A new farm safety programme has been launched with the aim of combatting labour and social isolation concerns for Irish farmers.

Irish Rural Link has today (Monday, September 1) announced the launch of its new initiative, the Farm Safety Community Champion programme.

The programme "will equip local communities with a representative to act as a champion for farmer safety and wellbeing".

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, this initiative was spurred on by the growing decline of local farming networks in Ireland, leading to a lack of social connection and workforce shortages.

By offering rural citizens an opportunity to reach out and offer support, this project aims to help ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the farming community is always a priority.

The programme consists of the training of nine regionally spread 'Farm Safety Community Champions' from various backgrounds including farming, teaching and community mentoring.

These champions will develop networks in their regions to connect farmers to their communities, delivering farm safety and wellbeing talks at local marts and community centres.

To support this, a manual has been created to guide these talks, which will include resources for local individuals to learn more about the programme and the steps they can take to encourage connection with farmers in their society.

Irish Rural Link is calling on rural communities to organise a ‘Farmer’s Haggart’ as part of this programme.

The Farmer’s Haggart is led by a local Farm Safety Community Champion, and will encourage farmers to assist one another in simple tasks on the farm.

Irish Rural Link CEO Seamus Boland, said: “The need for community has never been so important for farmers.

"With fluctuations in the market, inconsistent weather, and growing isolation, having the Farm Safety Community Champions will help build out our farming networks for a more connected rural society.

Related Stories

"We hope to see local communities take this as an opportunity support, strengthen, and sustain relationships with and between farmers for a more inclusive future.”

Local Farm Safety Community Champions can be found on the Farmers4Safety website, along with information on how a Farmer’s Haggart event can be organised within a community.

As farming remains the most dangerous occupation with regard to fatalities in the workplace, as well as a highly stressful career, this project hopes to recognise these unique challenges with a community-led approach.

Irish Rural link was established in 1991 to represent the interests of locally-based rural groups in disadvantaged and marginalised rural areas at local, national and EU level.