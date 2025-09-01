TAMS 3 total payments surpass €90 million

By Charles O'Donnell

Payments under the current Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) - the third iteration of TAMS - have surpassed €90 million, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

According to the department's weekly figures, a total of €90.69 million has been paid under the current TAMS as of last Friday (August 29).

This figure includes just under €6,000 in manual payments.

Last week (up to Friday), some €1.172 million was paid across 10,324 individual payments under the current TAMS.

Last week also 12,454 payment applications submitted. So far in this TAMS, since it began in 2023, 33,944 approvals for investments have been issued.

Outstanding payments also continue to be issued for the previous TAMS scheme, which ran from 2014 to 2022.

€74,941 in payments were made under the previous TAMS last week, across 37,681 payments. There were 37,834 payments application submitted last week for investments approved under the last TAMS programme.

A total of €465.614 million has been paid under the last TAMS as of last week.

Looking at other schemes, a total of 119,681 farmers have now been paid under the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), with total payments now standing at €847.68 million.

Those figures include the 2024 Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS; as well as the Complimentary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF), which has seen a total of €38.7 million paid to this point, and the 2024 National Reserve, at €3.2 million.

Under the 2024 Eco-Scheme, a total of 118,777 farmers have now been paid, with payments totaling €308.49 million. €130,738 was paid last week alone.

For the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), a total of €518.8 million has now been paid, with €80,000 paid out last week.

Payments to date under various other schemes are outlined below:

  • National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme 2023 - total payments of €5.3 million paid to 8,402 farmers;
  • Beef Welfare Scheme 2024 - total payments of €20.25 million paid to 23,432 farmers;
  • CSP (CAP Strategic Plan) Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme - total payments of €4.81 million paid to 7,752 farmers;
  • Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) 2024 - total payments of €54.7 million paid to 16,200;
  • 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) - total payments of €249.3 million paid to 99,374 farmers;
  • Organic Farming Scheme 2024 - total payments of €57.6 million paid to 4,769 farmers (advance payments), with €33,277 paid last week;
  • 2024 Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) - €21.39 million paid to 17,170 farmers;
  • 2024 National Sheep Welfare Scheme - Total payments of €15.81 million (with 20,074 paid last week);
  • Protein Aid Scheme 2024 - total payments of €9.86 million paid to 1,631 farmers;
  • Straw Incorporation Measure 2024 - total payments of €6.68 million paid to 1,642 farmers;
  • Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) 2024 - total payments of €1.44 million paid to 1,003 farmers;
  • Tillage and Horticulture Support 2024 - total payments of €32.36 million paid 10,699 farmers;
  • Red Clover Scheme 2024 - total payments of €2.08 million paid to 1,096 farmers;
  • Multi-species Sward Scheme 2024 - total payments of €1 million paid to 766 farmers;
  • Bailing Assistance Payment - total payments €3.63 million paid to 1,283 farmers.

