TAMS 3 total payments surpass €90 million

Payments under the current Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) - the third iteration of TAMS - have surpassed €90 million, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

According to the department's weekly figures, a total of €90.69 million has been paid under the current TAMS as of last Friday (August 29).

This figure includes just under €6,000 in manual payments.

Last week (up to Friday), some €1.172 million was paid across 10,324 individual payments under the current TAMS.

Last week also 12,454 payment applications submitted. So far in this TAMS, since it began in 2023, 33,944 approvals for investments have been issued.

Outstanding payments also continue to be issued for the previous TAMS scheme, which ran from 2014 to 2022.

€74,941 in payments were made under the previous TAMS last week, across 37,681 payments. There were 37,834 payments application submitted last week for investments approved under the last TAMS programme.

A total of €465.614 million has been paid under the last TAMS as of last week.

Looking at other schemes, a total of 119,681 farmers have now been paid under the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), with total payments now standing at €847.68 million.

Those figures include the 2024 Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS; as well as the Complimentary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF), which has seen a total of €38.7 million paid to this point, and the 2024 National Reserve, at €3.2 million.

Under the 2024 Eco-Scheme, a total of 118,777 farmers have now been paid, with payments totaling €308.49 million. €130,738 was paid last week alone.

For the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), a total of €518.8 million has now been paid, with €80,000 paid out last week.

Payments to date under various other schemes are outlined below: