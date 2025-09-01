Garda operation to raise awareness about speeding across country

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) will carry out a nationwide speed enforcement operation today (September 1) as part of National Slow Down Day.

The initiative will run from 12:00a.m to 11:59p.m today, aiming to promote safer driving, and reduce speed-related collisions nationwide.

It also coincides with the first full week of schools reopening across the country.

An Garda Síochána conducts several high-profile slow down days each year, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.

According to the Gardaí, these operations serve to remind motorists of the serious risks associated with excessive or inappropriate speed, promote greater compliance with speed limits and support efforts to deter and detect dangerous driving behaviours.

Driving above the legal speed limit, or at a speed unsuitable for current road, weather, or traffic conditions puts the driver and other road users at significant risk.

Excessive speed reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected hazards and increases the likelihood of losing control, which can result in serious or fatal collisions.

Gardaí highlighted that speeding can have devastating consequences, not just for the driver, but for other road users.

The faster a vehicle is travelling, the more severe the impact in the event of a collision.

Gardaí said that they will provide updates during the course of the operation.

Separately, members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal have issued a reminder that hedge cutting season commences today (August 1).

In a post on social media, Gardaí in the county issued a reminder to all road users to be mindful of hedge cutting when travelling, particularly when using country.

In the post Gardaí said: "There is likely to be a visible increase in this type of large machinery in operation along the roadsides over the coming weeks.

"Please drive with care and remain alert at all times."