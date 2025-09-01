Tirlán introduces a 'new and improved milk statement' for suppliers

Tirlán has introduced changes to its milk statement to make it more "accessible" and "clear" to suppliers.

The co-op said the new milk statement is a direct response to feedback from suppliers.

It said: "At Tirlan, we are always listening to your feedback and we understand how important it is to have clear and accessible information about your milk statement and payments."

Tirlán suppliers may have noticed the simplified milk statement from their most recent July milk statement.

In a statement, Tirlán said that it was "pleased to introduce a new and improved milk statement".

"We have simplified the format, making it easier to read and understand - while still including the key information you need about the milk collected from your farm and the related payments."

Tirlán added: "We want to assure you that this is a refreshed version of the statement that is more user-friendly. There are no changes to your payments, collection process or entitlements."

The new statement is broke down into five different categories, as follows:

Milk price summary;

Milk value this month;

Levies and adjustments;

Supply detail and milk test results;

Supply - current year vs previous year.

In the milk price summary, the total supply is outlined in kgs and litres and your milk value (VAT exclusive), cent per litre (c/L) and value per kg of milk solids (€/kg/MS) are all clearly displayed at the top of the statement.

In the milk value this month breakdown, the farmers' protein, butterfat and volume adjustment is clearly outlined, followed by their Sustainability Action Payment and other payments. The milk quality and other adjustments are clearly outlined as well.

Levies and adjustments are then clearly displayed and include levies such as the Dairy Council levy, dairy research levy, bulk tank maintenance, etc., and this is followed by your milk value after levies and adjustments, your interim payment: transferred to bank and your final payment: transferred to bank.

The supply details and milk test results break down each milk collection over the month with the full breakdown of litres, fat and protein, lactose, SCC, TBC and thermoduric results from each collection.

Related Stories

The final category of the milk statement is your current year supply vs the previous year which gives farmers a great insight into how they are performing in comparison to the same period last year.

This insight is clear and concise for farmers and may give suppliers the opportunity to reflect on what they have improved this year or what they need to improve on to drive on performance again.

The previous milk statements from Tirlán were six pages in length with twelve different categories to break down your milk price and value whereas the new milk statement is a concise and straightforward two pages with five different categories to break down your milk.

Announcing the new changes to supplier's milk statement, Tirlán also urged farmers who have questions or would like further information to contact their milk supply manager.