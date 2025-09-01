Gardaí: Road users should be 'mindful' of hedge cutting on roads

Members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal have issued a reminder that hedge cutting season commences today (August 1).

In a post on social media, Gardaí in the county issued a reminder to all road users to be mindful of hedge cutting when travelling, particularly when using country.

In the post Gardaí said: "There is likely to be a visible increase in this type of large machinery in operation along the roadsides over the coming weeks.

"Please drive with care and remain alert at all times."

The latest figures (August 30) issued to Agriland from the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) show that farmers planted over 2,300km of hedgerows under tranches 1 and 2 of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Tranche 1 ACRES farmers planted exactly 1,953,826.93m of hedgerows, with Tranche 2 figures coming in significantly lower at 371,840.55m.

According to DAFM, good quality hedgerows provide multiple benefits such as crop protection, shelter, shade for livestock, improved biosecurity, water quality, carbon sequestration, nesting, and many others.

There is no requirement to cut a hedgerow in ACRES parcels. However, if they are being managed by cutting during the course of the contract, some rules apply.

If existing hedges are greater than 1.8m in height, cutting/trimming is permitted once they are not cut below 1.8m from ground level (or top of bank where applicable).

For hedgerows that are managed by top trimming, DAFM advises cutting these in an A-shape, which allows the base and sides to receive more light and results in a denser structure that is valuable for wildlife.

According to the ACRES specifications on hedgerow management, where possible, leave at least one thorn tree uncut within each hedgerow.

It is also advisable that escaped hedges (i.e. hedges that were never topped and have developed into a treeline) should only be side trimmed and not topped.