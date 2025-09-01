FSAI confirms recall of branded spinach and mixed leaves products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed the recall of branded spinach and mixed leaves products due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies McCormack Family Farms' Fresh Choice Market Mixed Leaves 100g packets, with the batch codes JD234 and JD238.

FSAI said that there is currently no evidence that the food recall is linked with the listeriosis outbreak related to ready-to-heat meals that is currently under investigation.

According to the FSAI, symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

The FSAI has requested that retailers remove the implicated batches from sale, and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Meanwhile, wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers, recall the implicated batches, and provide a point-of-sale recall notice of their retailer customers.

The FSAI has said that caterers should not use the implicated batches, and is advising consumers not to eat the implicated batches.

Separately, last week (August 28) the FSAI confirmed the recall of batches of cheese due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies The Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta and Buffalo Ricotta Cheeses.

The affected batch of The Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta, in 200g and 1kg packs, have the following use-by dates: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 31/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025 and. 05/09/2025.

The Toons Bridge Dairy Buffalo Ricotta which has been recalled also comes in 200g and 1kg packs with these use-by dates: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025 and 05/09/2025.