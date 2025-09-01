Opinion: Poor straw prices are the last thing tillage farmers need right now

Grain markets are bad enough. But, now, completely out of left field, comes news that straw prices have also taken a real hit.

This scenario makes no sense at all for a number of reasons. First off, there is no straw in England worth talking about at the present time.

Furthermore, demand for straw across the island of Ireland continues to grow.

Dairy farmers cannot get enough of it as both a source of forage and bedding. And the same principle holds where the beef industry is concerned.

Markets are supposed to be driven by supply/demand factors. But this principle seems to have gone out the window entirely when it comes to the price of straw at the present time.

What is no doubt adding to tillage farmers’ annoyance is the fact that the quality of straw coming off their farms right now is truly excellent.

The need for Irish livestock farmers to pay a decent price for straw produced on their doorstep is obvious.

And, unless straw prices pick up over the coming weeks, there is little doubt that tillage farmers will maximise their options within the Straw Incorporation Measure next year and beyond.

In many ways, the straw issue further demonstrates the malaise that continues to impact at the very heart of the Irish tillage industry.

Growers are caught in the teeth of a perfect storm - one which they should not be expected to confront alone.

The reality is that large quantities of cereals and oilseed produced outside the EU continue to arrive at Irish ports.

Invariably, they will end up in the rations fed to Irish livestock. This hardly constitutes a level playing field for growers here striving to get a fair price for their own grains.

Meanwhile, the strategic importance of Irish tillage to both the greater farming industry and society as a whole, and its role in delivering an effective response to climate change continues to be recognised.

However, the fundamental fact remains that Irish tillage does not have a long-term future if it continues to be holed below the water line by events it has no control over.

The role of the Irish government in helping to maintain a sustainable tillage sector is critical.

Let us hope this principle is endorsed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, when he addresses the Irish Farmers’ Association National Tillage Crisis Meeting over the coming days.