Factory quotes: Beef price cut by 10c/kg in several cases this week

This week's factory quotes have seen several - but not all - outlets move to cut their price offers for this week.

Several outlets have reduced their base price offers by 10c/kg on prime cattle but, despite this, the higher rates from last week remain available at some outlets for the start of the week at least.

Cow price has also come under pressure, with the higher rates from last week cut for this week and the lower prices from last week holding.

The arrival of September and change in weather conditions traditionally causes a rise in supplies of finished cattle.

However, the well-publicised drop in finished cattle availability this year is expected to limit the extent of this autumn supply increase.

This week, most outlets are starting the week at €7.50/kg on the grid for steers (bullocks). At the higher-end of the scale, €7.60/kg is still available in the north-west of the country for steers from 300-400kg carcass weight.

Some outlets have reduced their opening offer to €7.40/kg on the grid this week for steers.

Heifers are being quoted at €7.55-7.60/kg on the grid - generally speaking - this week. At the higher-end of the price scale, offers of €7.65/kg on the grid remain available.

Some outlets are starting this week offering the lower rate of €7.50/kg on the grid for heifers.

In Northern Ireland, base quotes for 'U-3' steers and heifers are ranging from 624-638p/kg this week and 'O+3' cow quotes are ranging from 520-540p/kg, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Most outlets have reduced their cow price offers for this week also.

'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50/kg, with several outlets offering rates below this.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg. 'O' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00 with plainer-type 'O' grade cows at €6.80-€6.90/kg.

'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.90/kg this week with plainer 'P' grade cows being quoted at €6.60-€6.70/kg.

Some farmers are managing to secure higher rates for cows this week.

In the week ending Sunday, August 24, the average price paid for 'P-1+' grade cows was just over €5.74/kg. Fleshed 'P+3+ cows averaged €7.19/kg that week.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at up to €7.70/kg for 'U' grades, with other outlets starting the week up to 20c/kg below this.

'R' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.60/kg. 'O' and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40 and €7.30/kg respectively.

There is variation of up to 20c/kg between outlets on bull price offers this week and some farmers are managing to secure higher rates.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.40/kg on the grid in general this week.