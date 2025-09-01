DAERA commences scheme payments of £250m to NI farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has commenced payment of approximately £250 million to farmers in Northern Ireland.

The payments are being made under the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP), Young Farmer Payment, and Protein Crop Scheme, DAERA confirmed today (Monday, September 1).

The FSTP serves as a transition scheme to the Farm Sustainability Payment within the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP).

This is the first major payment from the SAP in 2025.

DAERA’s new SAP aims to "transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment while supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector".

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, said: “I am pleased that payments have commenced as we transition towards the new SAP.

“Over £242.4 million has been paid out to 98% of eligible businesses on the first day.

"Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK where funding for agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries and rural development is ringfenced, and I am proud to have secured that certainty for the farming sector.

“Over the next couple of years, I look forward to upscaling schemes within SAP and ensuring farmers can avail of a range of support programmes, including the Farming with Nature Package."

Payments will continue to be issued for the small number of remaining applications on completion of successful validation checks, DAERA said.

Farm businesses are reminded they should check that their contact and bank details are up to date to ensure prompt payment.

Notification of payment details will be made through the DAERA messaging service.

DAERA will prompt farm businesses when a new message is available to view by issuing an email to the scheme applicant.

Paper letters will be issued to farm businesses where an agent submitted the application.