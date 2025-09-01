CSO: Food prices up 5% in year to August

Food prices are estimated to have risen by 0.4% in the last month (August 2025), and by 5.0% in the last 12 months, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Data released by the CSO today (September 1) estimated that the EU's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland increased by 1.8% in the 12 months to August 2025, and has risen by 0.3% since July 2025.

This compares with HICP inflation of 1.6% in Ireland in the 12 months to July 2025, and an annual increase of 2.0% in the HICP for the Eurozone in the same period.

Looking at the components of the flash HICP for Ireland in August 2025, energy prices are estimated to have fallen by 0.3% in the month and decreased by 0.1% over the 12 months to August 2025.

According to the CSO, excluding energy and unprocessed food, the HICP is estimated to have gone up by 1.9% since August 2024.

Commenting on the data, statistician in the CSO's price division, Anthony Dawson said: "The latest flash estimate of the HICP, compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 1.8% in the past year.

"Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for August 2025, energy prices are estimated to have decreased by 0.3% in the month and fallen by 0.1% since August 2024.

"The HICP, excluding energy and unprocessed food prices, is estimated to have grown by 1.9% since August 2024," Dawson added.

Dawson explained that transport costs have fallen by 0.5% in the month, and have decreased by 2.4% in the 12 months to August 2025.

Separately, data released by the CSO last week (August 28) has revealed that cattle slaughterings fell by 24.5% to 119,000 head in July 2025, when compared with figures for July 2024.

The data also highlighted that from January to July of this year, cattle slaughterings dropped by 4.5% when compared with the same period in 2024. Calf slaughterings are included with cattle.

Total cattle slaughterings in the year to July 2025 were estimated to be approximately one million head, which would represent a decrease of 49,000 head.