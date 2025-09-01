ABP Angus Youth Challenge focusing on attracting NI students to beef sector

ABP’s agri-skills competition for teenagers, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, is evolving to more accurately reflect the evolving relationship between the beef sector and Northern Ireland consumers.

That is according to Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus, ABP’s delivery partner in this schools' competition in Northern Ireland.

He told Agriland: “Consumers want to know about the provenance of the food they are buying, the traceability systems that have been put in place and its eating quality.

“All of these principles are encapsulated within the steps that have taken by the beef industry to deliver for consumers.

“ABP and Certified Irish Angus are, very much, at the forefront of this process.”

He explained how the schools' competition is enhancing these connections between the industry and consumers.

“This is interwoven within the direction of travel for the ABP Angus Youth Challenge," Smith said.

“The teams, increasingly, deliver research projects that get to the very heart of what the principle of sustainability really means for the beef industry.

“This is tremendous testimony to what ABP wanted the Challenge to achieve in Northern Ireland and the ever-increasing standards attained by the teams taking part.”

According to Smith, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge continues to attract schools form both rural and urban backgrounds.

He said: “Given this backdrop, the decision was taken to provide the 2025 finalists with the opportunity to get first-hand knowledge of ABP’s modern beef production and processing systems: here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“And it was these principles that encapsulated the itinerary for this year’s international study tour, which has now been completed by the four teams in the 2025 final of the competition.”

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge was established in 2018. Seven years later, it is an established schools’ competition, targeting 14- to 15-year-old students.

According to the competition organisers, the main driver behind the programme’s success has been its ability to complement the Northern Ireland curriculum.

The 2025 finalists comprise teams from the following schools: St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen; Enniskillen Royal Grammar School; Markethill High School; and Lecale Trinity Grammar School, Downpatrick.

For their international study tour, the finalists visited ABP's retail packaging and product development facility at Granville, Co. Tyrone, the ABP Linden team which develops products for retail customers, including Marks and Spencer.

According to Smith, the international study tour added to the insights the finalists have gained into the complex relationships that exist between the beef farming, processing, and the world of food retailing.

Also included within the itinerary was a visit to the Egerton family farm in Co. Fermanagh, a participant in ABP’s Scope 3 carbon reduction scheme, PRISM 2030, and one of ABP’s calf-to-beef suppliers.

ABP Linden Agriculture Sustainability Manager, Aine Murray accompanied the students on the tour.

She said: “The students got an insight into how the Egertons run their suckler beef herd and 200-strong flock of spring-lambing ewes, with a strong focus on the importance of selecting the best genetics in both species to work for the system and utilise grass.

“They also saw ABP’s Calf Rearing unit at the Egerton farm.

“A large number of our suppliers are getting involved with integrated supply chain models such as the Angus and Wagyu beef initiatives."

She said that ABP Livestock operate a number of dairy calf-rearing units across Northern Ireland servicing multiple long-standing customers.

"After weaning the calves are relocated onto selected ABP finisher farms who finish the cattle as per customer specifications," she said.

“The students left the Egerton farm with a fuller appreciation of our Angus dairy-beef supply chain and the background to their own mini-herd of Angus cross weanlings, which each finalist team is rearing as part of their skills development programme with us.”

According to Charles Smith, one of the joint objectives for the challenge from the outset was encouraging more young people to be inspired by a career within the farming and food sector.

As a leading employer and supply chain partner in the sector, ABP’s support for agri-skills development and youth empowerment demonstrate a clear commitment to the sustainability of the sector.

Smith said: “And this is happening. Farming and food are at the forefront of introducing new technologies and innovations across the entire spectrum of their activities.

“And the rate of change will speed up further during the period ahead.

“Making this happen will require young people with a wide range of skills, abilities and qualifications.

“And we are confident that all of these skills are being developed by the teams benefitting from the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.”

Entries are open again to groups of Year 11 pupils (14-15-year-olds) representing clubs, schools, or societies this September.