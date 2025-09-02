Judge confirmed for AXA National Dairy Show 2025

The AXA National Dairy Show has today (Tuesday, September 2) announced that Cord Hormann of Warmsen, Lower Saxony, Germany, will serve as a judge at this year's event.

Recognised across Europe and beyond for his expertise in Holstein breeding and showmanship, Hormann brings a wealth of experience and passion to this year’s show.

The 41-year-old is the owner and operator of Wilcor Holsteins, a renowned herd comprising 25 milking cows and 75 youngstock on 70ha of farmland.

The herd is internationally respected for its focus on breeding and marketing elite genetics from leading type families worldwide.

More than half of the herd is classified 'Excellent', with an impressive average score of 88.6 points.

Cord with his wife Mirja and their two children, Mio and Benno, at the Welcome to Wilcor Sale 2024

Hormann, his wife Mirja and their two children, Mio and Benno, have built a reputation for excellence in the global Holstein community.

The family hosts the “Welcome to Wilcor Sale” every two years at their home farm, showcasing some of the finest genetics in Europe.

Cord is also no stranger to the show ring, with recent highlights including the 2023 Supreme Champion at the German National Show with Les Ponts Chief Elina EX-94.

He also claimed the 2025 Grand Champion at Schau der Besten with Wilcor Chief O’Katy EX-90 max.

A graduate of the University of Applied Sciences in Osnabrück with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Hormann has been a member of the German judging pool since 2008.

In Germany, he presided over the German National Holstein Show in 2017 and has judged nearly all major regional competitions.

Internationally, his judging assignments include Switzerland, Austria, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Russia, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and Hungary.

Fluent in German and English, with a working knowledge of French, Hormann is admired for his fairness, precision, and deep understanding of cow families and conformation.

Related Stories

The AXA National Dairy Show is set to return for its 43rd edition in the familiar setting of the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork on October 10-11.

Cord Hormann's judging appointment is set to enhance the show’s reputation as one of the premier dairy cattle events in Europe.

Entries for this year's show are now open, with entry forms available for download on the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, September 19.