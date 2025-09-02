Video: Farm Safe, Farm Well - 'Don't be afraid to open up'

The Farm Safe Farm Well series, produced by Agriland Media in conjunction with AXA Insurance, is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Over the coming months, the series, which includes articles, videos and podcasts, will focus on different themes related to farm safety and wellbeing.

Farming can be a demanding and stressful job with numerous challenges including income pressures, high costs, regulations, weather, isolation and long working hours.

While farmers are quick to look after their animals, land and machinery, many overlook the most important thing - their own health and wellbeing.

David and Michael Kennedy run an organic sheep farm Skeheenarinky, Co. Tipperary.

In 2010, the brothers' world changed forever after the sudden death of their sister, Sarah, in a car crash.

In their grief, the pair turned to emotional eating for comfort, resulting in the weight piling on.

At his heaviest, David, who was then in college, was tipping the scales at 22 stone which seriously eroded his self confidence.

He began coming home early from nights out, leading to his friends giving him the nickname 'Disappearing Dave'.

Sarah Kennedy

After returning early from a Halloween night out in 2011, David decided that he needed to make a change.

As the tears rolled down his face, he thought how upset his sister would be to see him like that.

He embarked on a fitness journey, losing eight-and-a-half-stone over 15 months.

Michael, who was still in secondary school, also changed his habits and began training, shedding four-and-a-half-stone in the process.

Along with adopting a healthier lifestyle, the brothers also focused on their mindset when it came to facing challenges both on and off the farm.

Drawing from their own life experiences and qualifications, the brothers launched their online fitness business, The Lifestyle Blueprint, in 2021.

The programme has helped other farmers who want to make healthier choices, get active, have a more positive mindset and build confidence.

"The biggest thing we've learned is how to work the mind with the body. There's so much more to the food and the exercise to be quite honest.

"We had to build a lot of awareness ourselves over the years in how we actually adapt to everyday workings on the farm," David said.

The programme is tailored around a farmer's own circumstances and seasonal changes.

"The most important thing we say to the everyone that we work with and everyone on the socials is you have to work it around yourself, work it around your family, work it around your farm. That's the only way it will work," David said.

Along with providing coaching, the Kennedys who have over 150,000 followers on social media, produce content on a range of issues related to mental and physical health.

The brothers admit that processing their emotions was a crucial part of their journey and is something they continue to work on everyday.

"The biggest thing I see with a lot of people, including myself and Mike once upon a time, we're weren't so open before.

"We were closed off, we wouldn't say anything about how we felt.

"Don't be afraid to talk to people, don't be afraid to open up to someone that you trust," David said.

David and Michael lost their mother Mary following a short illness in December 2024.

They urged farmers to take the time to have an annual health check-up with their doctor.

"When we're farming we're looking at everything that's in front of us. We can see when an animal is not doing well, we can see when there's something going wrong and it's very easy to fix them things.

"Sometimes we just don't know what are the underlying things that may be at hand here. For us, that came to our front doorstep last year, losing my mother.

"Never actually having an awareness that there was an illness there and that's something that people overlook.

"For anyone, being able to just take a day, an hour just to go get a check up to see if everything is in line. It's well worth it," Michael said.

"The farm work has to be done, it has to be done, but on top of that as well we still need to make sure that we're taking care of ourselves and that we're at the best version of ourselves to do the farm, but as well as that for the people around us," he added.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact the following support services:

Pieta: Call free on 1800 247 247 or Text 'Help' to 51444;

Samaritans: Call free on 116 123;

Childline (for those under 18): Call free on 1800 666 666 or Text 'Help' to 50101.

Make the Moove: 086 084 0442

Turn2Me.ie

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) website also has further information on farmer health and wellbeing which you can access by clicking here.