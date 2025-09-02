UCD awards chair of FBD Trust honorary degree

University College Dublin (UCD) has today (September 2) conferred former chief executive of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Michael Berkery with an honorary degree of doctor of science, honoris causa.

Berkery was recognised for his outstanding leadership and his lasting contribution to Irish agriculture, the agrifood sector, and rural society.

Presenting the citation, UCD's School of Agriculture and Food Science's Prof. Karina Pierce said: "Michael played a pivotal role in shaping agricultural policy at national and European levels during his 25 years at the helm of the IFA.

"From the introduction of milk quotas in the 1980s to key CAP reforms and WTO negotiations, Michael has been described as one of the most influential figures in Irish farming, whose strategic leadership, political judgement and negotiating skills greatly improved the livelihoods of Irish farmers," Prof. Pierce added.

Meanwhile, the president of UCD, Prof. Orla Feely said: “Michael Berkery has been a tireless champion for farmers and rural communities, a strategist whose leadership has left a profound legacy.

"His advocacy for science, education and innovation reflects UCD’s mission to shape a sustainable future for agriculture and society,” Prof. Feely added.

Berkery accepted the honorary doctorate, and said that he is "deeply honoured" to be recognised by the university.

He said: “I have been extremely fortunate that my life and career have coincided with the amazing transformation of Irish agriculture over the past fifty years.

"Moreover, I have had the privilege of a professional career as an activist in many of the national and international policy developments that have shaped Irish farming, agriculture generally, the food industry, and rural society.

"Your generation faces the defining challenge of balancing the world’s growing demand for food, with less inputs per unit of production, while protecting and enhancing our natural environment.

"Science, research, knowledge, and technological innovation have always surmounted the challenges faced in agriculture and food production," he added.

Berkery currently serves as chairperson of the FBD Trust, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.