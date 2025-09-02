Is demand for precision chopped Spanish straw growing?

Increasing numbers of livestock farmers across the island of Ireland now include precision chopped Spanish straw in the diets fed to their cows and young stock.

The baled product is available at around €230/t (£200/t).

A Co. Tyrone milk producer has told Agriland that Irish straw and the ‘forage’ coming in from Spain are entirely different products and must always be considered as such.

He said: “There is a world of difference between straw that has been baled under field conditions and then sold on relative to a product that has been fully processed.

“The Spanish straw is coming to me is clean, dust-free at around 7% moisture. It has a specific chop length of around one inch and is sold to me on a weight basis."

The farmer said he can specify a two-inch chop length if required.

“The product comes in industrially compressed 8x4x3 bales, each weighing around 750kg. I can opt for barley or wheaten straw options," he said

“The Spanish straw is included in the diets fed to dry cows and young stock.”

The farmer outlined why he opts for Spanish straw over Irish straw.

“I have used Irish straw in the past. The quality is far too inconsistent," he said.

"There is also too much fluctuation in bale weights. I want to buy the straw that I use on weight basis only.

“This is a specific issue, which Irish tillage farmers must address.”

Co. Kildare-based Straw Chip imports straw from Spain, for its own and other people’s requirements.

The company processes both Irish and imported straw for a family of straw products that are used for traditional and non-traditional uses.

Straw Chip’s Gavin Owens said the company also manages its own tillage farm close to Athy.

“Spanish straw is a safety valve for us when Irish straw does not meet our quality criteria," he said.

"Dairy and other livestock farmers want a more consistent quality controlled product, regardless of origin, for their needs.

"We aim to satisfy that demand with Irish or imported material as required."

Owens said there is also strong demand for high-quality straw within the broiler sector on the island of Ireland.

He said: “Growers recognise the value of a higher dry matter product when it comes to providing quality bedding for their birds.

“The end result is higher performance rates across the board.”

But as the Straw Chip representative went on to point out, there is a healthy market for Irish straw.

“We are working with many fellow tillage farmers on that basis,” Owens added.

“But the straw must be of a consistent quality and must be traded by the tonne. That is what our clients demand.”