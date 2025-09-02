Met Éireann issues advisory for potato blight

Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, September 2) issued an advisory for potato blight across the country.

The national forecaster said that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur in many areas from this evening until Wednesday afternoon (September 3).

The advisory, which applies to all counties, is currently due to remain in place until 7:00p.m on Wednesday.

Potato blight is a plant-disease caused by a fungal-like organism called Phytophthora infestans.

The pathogen spreads rapidly in humid weather in the foliage of potatoes, causing the foliage to decay and the plant to be infected.

Potato blight continues to be the most economically destructive disease of global potato crops.

In Ireland alone, Teagasc estimates that €5 million is spent annually on fungicides to mitigate the impacts of the disease, which represents between 15-20 fungicide applications per season.

In its latest farming commentary, Met Éireann said that the coming week will bring largely unsettled conditions with rain and showers on most days.

As a result, the expected rainfall amounts will be above average for this time of year, with seven-day rainfall totals of 30-50mm forecast. Higher rainfall totals will be possible in some regions.

The coming week will feel cooler than recently but mean air temperatures will generally be between normal and 1°C above. Soil temperatures will remain above normal.

Due to the frequent showers and rain that are forecast, drying conditions will be generally poor this week. The best drying is likely to occur on Friday.

Spraying opportunities will be limited due to frequent showers or longer spells of rain, combined with breezy conditions at times.

While field conditions across most of the country are dry and trafficable, soils in west Connacht and west Munster are saturated. Some moderately and poorly drained soils in these areas waterlogged.

This week, further rainfall will result in a general decrease in soil moisture deficits. Soils in much of Connacht, Munster, and west Ulster will become saturated or waterlogged.