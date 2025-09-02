MEP: 'Commission proposal would slash €83 billion from the CAP'

Independent Ireland MEP, Ciaran Mullooly has questioned the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), raising fundamental questions about the future of farming in Europe amid "massive cuts" to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

This summer (June 2025), the EESC released a report on regenerative agriculture for sustainable food production.

The EESC believes that regenerative forms of agriculture can enhance sustainable food production, supporting climate, soil health and biodiversity objectives, while increasing both income for farmers as well as agricultural productivity and resilience to extreme climate events.

It also believes that the the current EU framework does not sufficiently promote regenerative forms of agriculture, in particular with regard to soil health, which has to be considered a public good.

Mullooly questioned a representative from the EESC at the EU's ag committee meeting yesterday (September 1).

The MEP said: "We’re told that regenerative agriculture will enhance food production and protect soil health. But how can this be achieved when the very structure designed to deliver it, our Common Agricultural Policy, is being continuously underfunded? The latest commission proposal would slash €83 billion from the CAP. More for less simply does not work.

"What concrete measures do you propose to make farming viable for young farmers? You refer to better land transfer conditions-but what does that mean in practice? And do you support the commission’s proposal to cut CAP funding to farmers who reach the old age pension age?

"While this income crisis deepens, the EU is advancing trade deals such as Mercosur. This would permit imports of beef and other food produced under far lower environmental and animal welfare standards, competing directly with our Irish and EU farmers. So I ask clearly, is the European Economic and Social Committee opposed to the agreement, which is expected before this parliament within weeks?" Mullooly added.

According to MEP Mullooly, the EESC report calls for a common EU definition of regenerative agriculture, performance-based indicators to measure results, and alignment of CAP funding and supply-chain incentives to reward farmers for positive environmental outcomes.