Who are the 2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards finalists?

Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) today (Tuesday, September 2) revealed the 12 finalists for the 2025 Quality Milk Awards,

The selected 12 Irish dairy farming families, represent seven counties and 12 dairy co-operatives.

The annual NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards "honours" Ireland’s leading dairy producers.

The finalists, who were each nominated by their respective co-op, "display excellence in dairy production" over a number of key areas including animal health and welfare, dairy parlour facilities, milk hygiene and a range of sustainability measures.

The 2025 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award finalists are:

Arrabawn Tipperary – Kelly Farm, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary;

Aurivo Co-op – Ronayne Farm, Claremorris, Co. Mayo;

Bandon Co-op – O'Donoghue Farm, Bandon, Co. Cork;

Barryroe Co-op – O'Donovan Farm, Kinsale, Co. Cork;

Centenary Thurles – Ryan Farm, Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

Dairygold Co-op – Sheehan and O'Leary Farm, Whitechurch, Co. Cork;

Drinagh Co-op – Duggan Farm, Dunmanway, Co. Cork;

Kerry Dairy Ireland – Killeen Farm, Kilrush, Co. Clare;

Lakeland Dairies – McElroy Farm, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan;

Lisavaird Co-op – O'Neill Farm, Clonakilty, Co. Cork;

North Cork Creameries – Stack Farm, Listowel, Co. Kerry;

Tirlán – Byrne Farm, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

According to Ornua and the NDC following nomination by their respective co-operative, each finalist participated in a rigorous judging process carried out by an independent judging panel.

This process included being examined on a broad range of criteria including milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance, among other core environmental indicators.

The judging panel for the 2025 awards include: Prof. Karina Pierce, Professor of Dairy Production, UCD School of Agriculture & Food Science; Prof. Patrick Wall, Professor of Public Health, UCD; and Dr. David Gleeson, Research Officer - Milk Quality, Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation Centre.

Chief executive of Ornua, Conor Galvin said: "Ornua is proud to promote the highest standard in Irish dairy farming through our continued collaboration with the National Dairy Council."

"Every year, the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards recognise the unique skills and expertise of Irish dairy farmers from across the country who work tirelessly to raise the bar of excellence in dairying."

He added that "Their dedication, craft and commitment to quality, are fundamental to safeguarding Ireland’s reputation as a producer of world-class, grass-fed dairy products".

"We at Ornua recognise the instrumental role these farmers and families play in protecting the platform that enables us to bring this unmatched proposition to the world, and we congratulate them all on their deserved recognition as finalists."

Pictured at an open day on the farm of 2024 National Winners of the National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards are Conor Galvin, chief executive Ornua, hosts Derval and Aidan Kennedy, Cahir, Co Tipperary, Dr David Gleeson, Teagasc, Quality Milk Awards Judge and Emma Walls, chief executive, National Dairy Council. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Meanwhile the chief executive of the National Dairy Council, Emma Walls said "The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards is an annual celebration of a daily practice on Ireland’s dairy farms."

"Come rain or shine, every day our farmers continue to inspire with a consistent commitment to quality, an unwavering focus on sustainability and a drive to be the best. This is what distinguishes Irish dairy, at home and abroad."

She also highlighted that "the National Dairy Council is proud to partner with Ornua to celebrate the success of these exemplary family farms and we offer our heartfelt congratulations to the 12 finalists."

In addition to celebrating milk quality, the programme, which is a partnership between Ornua - which owns Kerrygold - and the National Dairy Council, acknowledges those who are paving the way in enhancing sustainable dairy farming practices in Ireland.

This year’s awards programme spotlights areas such as reduction of carbon footprint, biodiversity, energy and water conservation, animal welfare and soil nutrient management.

Judges will recognise six category award winners this year including winners for the following awards:

Milking Hygiene and Facilities;

Lowest somatic cell count (SCC);

Environmental Stewardship;

Grassland Management;

Lowest Carbon Footprint;

Animal Health and Welfare.

The overall winner of the 2025 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards and category award winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Thursday, October 23, 2025 in Co. Kilkenny.