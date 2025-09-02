Latest Pottinger Terradisc model largest yet at 12.5m

Pottinger has just added to its line-up of Terradisc trailed disc harrows with a top-of-the-range 12.5m unit that is designed for tractors of between 450-720hp.

This size of tractor is becoming less uncommon, with Fendt offering 550hp in its 1000 series and the latest Steiger Quadtrac having 853hp on tap at its peak output.

The implements to match these tractors are never going to be the biggest sellers, but they will no doubt remain an important part of the range for any company wishing to boast of its ability to fill all farmers' needs.

Known as the Terradisc HT 12000, it is claimed to be suitable for a wide variety of tasks and conditions, from seedbed preparation to stubble cultivation with high volumes of harvest residue.

The working width of 12.5m places it above the Terradisc 8001 T and Terradisc 10001 T, which have working widths of 8m and 10m respectively.

The Terradisc 12000 has the standard two disc carriers and two concave discs per clamping bracket found on the smaller models.

With a working width of 12.5m, the largest Terradisc so far can be used with tractors of up to 720hp

The clamping brackets have 380mm-wide contact with the frame, ensuring the discs hold their line whatever the soil conditions, to give consistent results.

The diameter and position of the discs are also the same, with a combination of 580mm scalloped or plain concave discs set at an aggressive angle, causing intensive soil movement and enabling shallow tillage from 5cm.

The machine is divided into four frame sections, which adapt to any unevenness in the ground independently of each other.

The inside sections can move between -3° and +6°, while the outside sections can move between -4.5° and +4.5°.

To ensure each frame section applies a consistent pressure to the ground, the frame sections can be hydraulically pre-tensioned in pairs to match the soil conditions.

Four double-acting spool valves with intelligent presets regulate all the key functions and settings, such as working depth, headland position, pressure applied to the ground by the disc sections, and side pull correction.

Pottinger have fitted a long drawbar to enable a large steering angle of up to 85°, making tight turning manoeuvres possible when being used behind wide tractors.