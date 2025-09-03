National survey to explore women’s role in Irish forestry

Mná na Coille (Women of the Woods), has announced the launch of a national survey to capture the experiences, contributions and challenges of women in Ireland’s forestry sector.

Initiated by forester Marina Conway and forest owner Olive Leavy, Mná na Coille is a national initiative aimed at bringing together women across all areas of forestry to share experiences, build networks and advocate for greater participation of women in the sector.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

From foresters and forest owners, including family members of owners, to researchers, policymakers and conservationists, women have long played a vital, but often underrecognised, role in shaping Ireland’s forest landscape, Mná na Coille said.

This survey seeks to gather insights on attitudes and perceptions around women in forestry, while identifying challenges and opportunities for the future.

“Women have a key role to play at the heart of Ireland’s forests - whether managing, researching or protecting them,” Marina Conway said.

Olive Leahy added that this survey is about "making sure those voices are heard and valued as we shape the future of forestry".

They also want to hear from men in the forestry sector, to help better understand how women’s roles are viewed and supported across the industry.

Anyone with a stake or interest in Ireland’s forest sector is encouraged to participate in the survey, which is available online.