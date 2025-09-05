PSNI advise farmers on how to protect quads after spree of thefts

The Fermanagh and Omagh division of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are warning that there has been a significant increase in quad thefts recently.

The PSNI took to social media yesterday (September 4) to state that 10 quads have been stolen in the local area over the past few weeks.

The police said this spree of thefts has brought the total 2025 figure of quad thefts in its division up to 20.

The statement regarding the notable rise in quad thefts comes as three properties were broken into on the morning of September 4.

Police confirmed that the entries happened at approximately 3:00a.m. in the Drumquin area of Co. Tyrone.

The PSNI stated that another quad, along with tools and diesel, was stolen from these properties.

Police Fermanagh and Omagh are now appealing to all rural farm owners to ensure they have adequate security measures in place.

The PSNI said: "Unfortunately, padlocked sheds and CCTV systems haven't been enough to deter this gang."

The police advised farmers block the entrance to their quad storage areas with another secure vehicle in a bid to better protect it.

Farmers were also advised to chain their quad down, ideally to something solid and immovable.

In the social media post, police also asked farmers to consider purchasing additional security equipment, stating that wheel clamps, floor-mounted quad bike locks, GPS tracking devices, or alarms can be a great deterrent to criminals.

The police added that it will be assigning more resources to patrol rural areas in a bid to prevent rural crime.

However, the force still appealed to the public for its help, asking people to continue reporting any suspicious vehicles or activity.

The PSNI said: "No matter how insignificant it may seem, by calling 101 your information could be crucial in preventing these thefts and catching those responsible".

In a separate incident, Fermanagh and Omagh Police are also investigating a burglary in the Drumquin area that occurred sometime between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 2-3)

The PSNI stated that a white Hyundai jeep was stolen and found burned out nearby.

The PSNI appealed to the public help with their enquiries, asking those with information to ring 101 quoting reference 212 of September 3.

In addition, Fermanagh and Omagh detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts reported in Enniskillen on August 30.

PSNI said a blue Toyota Hilux was stolen in Carran Close during the night, adding that other vehicles in the area were also interfered with.

The police are appealing to anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or daschcam footage in the Cornagrade Road area to contact them on 101, quoting reference 343 of August 30.